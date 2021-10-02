Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam would have been able to read all the different variations he utilised when bowling.

Muralitharan is arguably the best-ever spinner to have played the game and currently holds the record for the most Test and ODI wickets in the history of the sport.

He finished with 800 Test wickets in 133 Tests, which included 67 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 22.72.

In regards to ODIs, he claimed 534 wickets in 350 games, which included 10 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.08.

The 49-year-old also featured in 12 T20 Internationals and took 13 wickets at an average of 22.84.

In addition to Azam, Muralitharan feels that India skipper Virat Kohli would have been able to read the different deliveries he bowled.

“Kohli would have been tough as he is a good player of spin,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by ARY Sports. “Babar Azam, I’ve never seen but looks like one of the better players because he is from the subcontinent.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: A fighter on the field, Sachin Tendulkar on calm and competitive Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 3025 ( 31.59 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 123 ( 1.28 % ) Shane Warne 129 ( 1.35 % ) Brian Lara 1006 ( 10.51 % ) Ricky Ponting 266 ( 2.78 % ) Viv Richards 670 ( 7 % ) Jacques Kallis 221 ( 2.31 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 383 ( 4 % ) Wasim Akram 3346 ( 34.95 % ) Glenn McGrath 79 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 327 ( 3.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 3025 ( 31.59 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 123 ( 1.28 % ) Shane Warne 129 ( 1.35 % ) Brian Lara 1006 ( 10.51 % ) Ricky Ponting 266 ( 2.78 % ) Viv Richards 670 ( 7 % ) Jacques Kallis 221 ( 2.31 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 383 ( 4 % ) Wasim Akram 3346 ( 34.95 % ) Glenn McGrath 79 ( 0.83 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 327 ( 3.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related