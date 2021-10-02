Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam would have been able to read all the different variations he utilised when bowling.
Muralitharan is arguably the best-ever spinner to have played the game and currently holds the record for the most Test and ODI wickets in the history of the sport.
He finished with 800 Test wickets in 133 Tests, which included 67 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 22.72.
In regards to ODIs, he claimed 534 wickets in 350 games, which included 10 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.08.
The 49-year-old also featured in 12 T20 Internationals and took 13 wickets at an average of 22.84.
In addition to Azam, Muralitharan feels that India skipper Virat Kohli would have been able to read the different deliveries he bowled.
“Kohli would have been tough as he is a good player of spin,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by ARY Sports. “Babar Azam, I’ve never seen but looks like one of the better players because he is from the subcontinent.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: A fighter on the field, Sachin Tendulkar on calm and competitive Pakistan player