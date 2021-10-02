Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Waqar Younis has revealed that bigger problems would have arose if he had not resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach.

Waqar made the decision when Misbah-ul-Haq decided to step down as the national team’s head coach.

“There were two to three reasons behind my decision. Obviously, spending time with family was one of them which was becoming difficult due to Covid-19,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Also, after the appointment of new PCB chairman [Ramiz Raja], the wise thing was to resign because it seemed as if he [Ramiz] wanted to bring a new setup. So, when Misbah resigned, I decided to follow suit.

“If we would not have taken this decision, a bigger problem would have been created. There could have been a controversy. I have enough experience to understand the cricket board and its history. When a new setup takes over, they have their own way of doing things and taking all of that into account, it was a sensible thing to do.”

The timing of Waqar and Misbah’s resignation surprised a lot of people, especially since the T20 World Cup is right around the corner.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

