Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said iconic Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was always a “fighter on the field”.

He added that Inzamam was also a calm, but competitive player when they played against each other on numerous occasions.

The Little Master’s comments come after Inzamam underwent an angioplasty.

Initial reports said Inzamam had suffered a heart attack, but the iconic Pakistan batsman made it clear that this was not the case.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

