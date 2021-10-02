Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said iconic Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was always a “fighter on the field”.
He added that Inzamam was also a calm, but competitive player when they played against each other on numerous occasions.
The Little Master’s comments come after Inzamam underwent an angioplasty.
Initial reports said Inzamam had suffered a heart attack, but the iconic Pakistan batsman made it clear that this was not the case.
Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field.
I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021
“Wishing you a speedy recovery Inzamam-ul-Haq. You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon,” Tendulkar said on Twitter.
Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.
He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Bigger problems if I had not resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach, Waqar Younis says
One thought on “A fighter on the field, Sachin Tendulkar on calm and competitive Pakistan player”
Pingback: Would've read my variations, Muralitharan on top-class Pakistan batsman 💥👩👩💥 - Ohio Trends