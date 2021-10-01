Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said he knew he wanted to be a fast bowler when he first saw Waqar Younis on TV.

His comments come after Waqar resigned as the national team’s bowling coach at the same time as head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests for Pakistan at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Wiki [Waqar Younis] bhai is my role model as I made up my mind about becoming a fast bowler by watching him on TV for the first time,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I admire him a lot and really felt proud while working with him.”

The 27-year-old, who is part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, is currently representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

In the four games he has played, he has taken five wickets at an average of 26.20 and an economy rate of 9.35.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

