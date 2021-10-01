Excited to work with them, Philander on two 150 kph Pakistan bowlers

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander said he is excited to work with Pakistan seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

Philander was appointed as Pakistan’s bowling coach and consultant for the T20 World Cup, and will be working closely with both of them and the rest of the bowling attack.

Afridi is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the joint-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 9.12.

Prior to that, he was unstoppable in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

The pace sensation took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

Hasnain is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has picked up four wickets in four games at an average of 31.25 and an economy rate of 10.41.

In the 17 T20 Internationals he has played to date, the 21-year-old has taken 17 wickets at an average of 27.82.

He even became the youngest bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20 International cricket at the age of 19 in October 2019.

“I saw quite a bit of them during the recent series against South Africa and I am really excited to be working with them,” Philander told IOL Sport.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 20551 ( 78.55 % ) India 2178 ( 8.32 % ) England 963 ( 3.68 % ) New Zealand 647 ( 2.47 % ) Australia 204 ( 0.78 % ) West Indies 1087 ( 4.15 % ) South Africa 122 ( 0.47 % ) Afghanistan 236 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment Below) 176 ( 0.67 % ) Back

