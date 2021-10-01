Big guy with a lot of talent, Philander on deadly Pakistan swing bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “big guy” with a lot of talent.

Philander will be working closely with Afridi after being appointed as Pakistan’s bowling coach and consultant for the T20 World Cup.

Afridi is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and is the joint-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 9.12.

Prior to that, he was unstoppable in the two-Test series against the West Indies.

The pace sensation took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

“Of course, there’s the big guy Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Philander told IOL Sport.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

