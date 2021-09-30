Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa seamer Vernon Philander said Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain has a lot of potential and a bright future ahead of him.

Philander was appointed as Pakistan’s bowling coach and consultant for the T20 World Cup, and will be working closely with Hasnain, who is part of the squad.

In the 17 T20 Internationals he has played to date, the 21-year-old has taken 17 wickets at an average of 27.82.

He even became the youngest bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20 International cricket at the age of 19 in October 2019.

Hasnain is currently playing for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and has picked up four wickets in three games at an average of 23.25 and an economy rate of 9.30.

“Mohammad Hasnain is a really talented young bowler,” Philander told IOL Sport.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 19539 ( 78.77 % ) India 2028 ( 8.18 % ) England 912 ( 3.68 % ) New Zealand 618 ( 2.49 % ) Australia 186 ( 0.75 % ) West Indies 1016 ( 4.1 % ) South Africa 114 ( 0.46 % ) Afghanistan 223 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment Below) 168 ( 0.68 % ) Back

