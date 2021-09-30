Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden is a “world-class player” who “can bring aggression in this team”.

His comments come after Hayden was appointed as a batting coach and consultant for the Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup.

Hayden represented Australia in 103 Tests and scored 8,625 runs, which included 30 centuries and 29 fifties, at an average of 50.73.

He also featured in 161 ODIs and accumulated 6,133 runs, which included 10 hundreds and 36 half-centuries, at an average of 43.80.

As for his T20 International career, the 49-year-old amassed 308 runs in nine games, which included four fifties, at an average of 51.33.

“Hayden can bring aggression in this team and he also has World Cup experience. He was a world class player and an Australian occupying the dressing room is going to greatly benefit the team,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

