Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said iconic South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander “has [a] good understanding about bowling”.

His praise comes after Philander was appointed as the Pakistan team’s bowling coach and consultant for the T20 World Cup.

Philander, known for his deadly accuracy, ability to swing the ball and consistent line and length, represented South Africa in 64 Tests and took 224 wickets at an average of 22.32.

He also claimed 41 wickets in 30 ODIs at an average of 24.04.

As for his T20 International career, the 36-year-old picked up four wickets in seven matches at an average of 28.50.

“I know Vernon Philander; he has [a] good understanding about bowling,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

