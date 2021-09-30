Spoiled by politics, Ramiz on Pakistan playing bilateral series with India

Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said it is currently impossible for the national team to play bilateral series with India.

His comments come ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup match between the two arch-rivals on October 24 in Dubai.

Ramiz added that restoring bilateral ties is not a major priority right now since “we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket”.

“It [India-Pakistan bilateral ties] is impossible right now. The sporting model has been spoiled by politics and right now it is a status quo and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

