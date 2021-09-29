Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman “is still a valuable player for us”.

His comments come after Zaman wasn’t included in the main squad for the T20 World Cup, but rather picked as a reserve player.

“Fakhar is still a valuable player for us and that is why he is part of [the] 18-man squad,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.

He made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 15 runs in the one inning he batted.

Zaman is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and made scores of 26 and 1 in his first two games against Central Punjab and Southern Punjab respectively.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

