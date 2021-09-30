Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander said being given the chance to coach the Pakistan team was a huge opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Philander will be a bowling coach and consultant for the men in green during the T20 World Cup.

He noted that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja called him up about whether he would be interested in the coaching role.

The 36-year-old added that he is looking forward to working with “a group of skilful youngsters”.

“Ramiz obviously called me up and asked if I was interested in joining the Pakistan team. It is a huge opportunity which I couldn’t turn down. It’s also really exciting to work with a group of skilful youngsters,” Philander told IOL Sport.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

