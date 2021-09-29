Very tough to leave him out, Wasim on attacking Pakistan opener

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim admitted it was a very tough decision to leave opening batsman Fakhar Zaman out of the main team for the T20 World Cup.

This comes after Zaman was selected as a reserve player for the tournament.

In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.

He made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 15 runs in the one inning he batted.

Zaman is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and made scores of 26 and 1 in his first two games against Central Punjab and Southern Punjab respectively.

“The decision about Fakhar Zaman was very tough,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a raw pace bowler, Gautam Gambhir on Pakistan talent who can crank it up to 140-145 kph and even 150 kph

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 18032 ( 79.1 % ) India 1792 ( 7.86 % ) England 830 ( 3.64 % ) New Zealand 575 ( 2.52 % ) Australia 169 ( 0.74 % ) West Indies 927 ( 4.07 % ) South Africa 110 ( 0.48 % ) Afghanistan 207 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 155 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 18032 ( 79.1 % ) India 1792 ( 7.86 % ) England 830 ( 3.64 % ) New Zealand 575 ( 2.52 % ) Australia 169 ( 0.74 % ) West Indies 927 ( 4.07 % ) South Africa 110 ( 0.48 % ) Afghanistan 207 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 155 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related