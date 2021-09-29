Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf is a raw pace bowler who cannot be underestimated.

His comments come ahead of the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

“They’ve got some raw pacers as well, they’ve got Haris Rauf, who can bowl 140-145, so you can never underestimate, plus this is that kind of a tournament,” he said on Star Sports show Follow the Blues – India’s T20 World Cup Squad Special as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and has taken four wickets in two games at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 5.75.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

