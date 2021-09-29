Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Khushdil Shah was picked over Fakhar Zaman in the main squad for the T20 World Cup since he has more experience batting in the middle order.

Zaman is still part of the team, but as a reserve player.

“Looking at batting in the middle order, we came to the conclusion that Khushdil Shah has [an] edge over Zaman because he has more experience of playing in that role,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and made scores of 26 and 1 in his first two games against Central Punjab and Southern Punjab respectively.

As for Khushdil, he has made 21 and 24 runs in Southern Punjab’s games against Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very tough to leave him out, Mohammad Wasim on attacking Pakistan opener

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 18035 ( 79.1 % ) India 1792 ( 7.86 % ) England 830 ( 3.64 % ) New Zealand 575 ( 2.52 % ) Australia 169 ( 0.74 % ) West Indies 927 ( 4.07 % ) South Africa 110 ( 0.48 % ) Afghanistan 207 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 155 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 18035 ( 79.1 % ) India 1792 ( 7.86 % ) England 830 ( 3.64 % ) New Zealand 575 ( 2.52 % ) Australia 169 ( 0.74 % ) West Indies 927 ( 4.07 % ) South Africa 110 ( 0.48 % ) Afghanistan 207 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment Below) 155 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related