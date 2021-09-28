Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes that middle order big-hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah can have a big impact in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

This comes after both players were picked for the tournament, which will be held in the UAE and Oman.

Asif is currently representing Northern in the National T20 Cup and smashed an unbeaten 43 off 20 balls in his first match against Balochistan.

He followed that up with 10 runs against Sindh.

As for Khushdil, he made 21 and 24 runs in Southern Punjab’s games against Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

“The good thing is that they have recalled Asif [Ali] and Khushdil [Shah] as it will bring impact players in the middle order,” Mahmood told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

