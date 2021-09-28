Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned from their respective roles at the wrong time.

Misbah and Waqar stepped down at the beginning of the month, with the move coming as a shock to many people, especially since the T20 World Cup is right around the corner.

With the tournament beginning next month, Mahmood, who was Waqar’s predecessor, said they should have stayed on.

“The timing of this is not right as the T20 World Cup is near and that is something that theses coaches were working on in the last couple of years,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“However, I don’t know what the players think about this, were they happy or not while working with these coaches? You guys [journalists] will have a better idea about this. So, this could have, both, positive and negative affect on the team.”

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

