Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said it was a mistake not to pick all-rounder Shoaib Malik for the T20 World Cup.

In the recent Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Malik finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 240 runs in seven games for the Mirpur Royals, which included a top score of 77, at an average of 48 and a strike-rate of 133.33.

Malik last played international cricket in September 2020 and was also in fantastic form during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The veteran cricketer finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs in 13 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 149.36.

Most recently, Malik played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and scored 67 runs in 11 matches at an average of 7.44 and a strike-rate of 59.82.

“In the middle order, Shoaib Malik should have been selected as he has been performing really well in the recent past,” Mahmood told Cricket Pakistan.

“He did well in the PSL and leagues around the world. You definitely need experience in this sort of situation.”

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Should be in the main T20 World Cup team, Azhar Mahmood on big-hitting Pakistan opener

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 16438 ( 79.59 % ) India 1528 ( 7.4 % ) England 759 ( 3.68 % ) New Zealand 521 ( 2.52 % ) Australia 149 ( 0.72 % ) West Indies 838 ( 4.06 % ) South Africa 101 ( 0.49 % ) Afghanistan 186 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment Below) 133 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 16438 ( 79.59 % ) India 1528 ( 7.4 % ) England 759 ( 3.68 % ) New Zealand 521 ( 2.52 % ) Australia 149 ( 0.72 % ) West Indies 838 ( 4.06 % ) South Africa 101 ( 0.49 % ) Afghanistan 186 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment Below) 133 ( 0.64 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related