Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has revealed that he has not been approached to succeed Waqar Younis as bowling coach of the Pakistan team.

Mahmood was Waqar’s predecessor, but with the latter having resigned at the same time as head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, it remains unclear who will replace him.

Mahmood is currently the bowling coach of the Multan Sultans, who won their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title this year.

Despite his success with the franchise, the 46-year-old reiterated that no offer has been extended his way.

That being said, he made it clear that if he is given the opportunity to become the national team’s bowling coach once again, he will gladly accept it.

“I have not been approached for the role [bowling coach] by anyone so far but, if I’m needed, I’m always available to serve my country as whatever I’m today is because of Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bad time to resign, Azhar Mahmood on departure of Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21541 ( 18.64 % ) Waqar Younis 2205 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 7051 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 33335 ( 28.85 % ) Imran Khan 22295 ( 19.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2564 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1956 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 344 ( 0.3 % ) Younis Khan 4429 ( 3.83 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2115 ( 1.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6925 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 8256 ( 7.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 898 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1620 ( 1.4 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21541 ( 18.64 % ) Waqar Younis 2205 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 7051 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 33335 ( 28.85 % ) Imran Khan 22295 ( 19.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2564 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1956 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 344 ( 0.3 % ) Younis Khan 4429 ( 3.83 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2115 ( 1.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6925 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 8256 ( 7.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 898 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1620 ( 1.4 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related