Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has revealed that he has not been approached to succeed Waqar Younis as bowling coach of the Pakistan team.
Mahmood was Waqar’s predecessor, but with the latter having resigned at the same time as head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, it remains unclear who will replace him.
Mahmood is currently the bowling coach of the Multan Sultans, who won their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title this year.
Despite his success with the franchise, the 46-year-old reiterated that no offer has been extended his way.
That being said, he made it clear that if he is given the opportunity to become the national team’s bowling coach once again, he will gladly accept it.
“I have not been approached for the role [bowling coach] by anyone so far but, if I’m needed, I’m always available to serve my country as whatever I’m today is because of Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
