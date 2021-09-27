Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Sarfraz Nawaz said he helped coach iconic fast bowlers, including Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood.

Sarfraz noted that when he worked with the trio, he focused on improving their run-up, bowling coach, strength and stamina.

“Once my playing days were over, I didn’t really want to coach full time as the family construction business was the priority,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“However, I have from time to time helped the Pakistan Cricket Board with coaching stints working with fast bowlers such as Shoaib Akhtar, Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq on aspects of their run-up, bowling action, their strengthening and stamina.”

Sarfraz, who is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of reverse swing, took 177 wickets in 55 Tests at an average of 32.75.

As for his ODI career, he claimed 63 wickets in 45 games at an average of 23.22.

He also picked up 1,005 first-class wickets in 299 matches at an average of 24.62.

