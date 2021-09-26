Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan quick bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said some cricketers felt he was cheating when he initially got the ball to reverse swing.

Sarfraz is one of the first bowlers who perfected the art of reverse swing and said he worked tirelessly to become a master at it.

The 72-year-old represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and took 177 wickets at an average of 32.75.

He also claimed 63 wickets in 45 ODIs at an average of 23.22.

As for his first-class career, he picked up 1,005 first-class wickets in 299 matches at an average of 24.62.

“I was always someone who as a bowler liked to experiment and try out different things, so I had been working on shining the old ball and making one side of the ball heavier using saliva and sweat,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“I also experimented on bowling into the wind or with the wind using the ball that I had been preparing. I realised that for reverse swing to work, it was better if you bowled into the wind. At that time, I didn’t know the science of reverse swing, but I knew how to achieve it.

“The more I experimented, the better I got at it and of course over the course of time, more and more bowlers learnt and perfected the art which was very pleasing, especially given that some felt it was cheating, which of course was never the case.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Could bowl all day as I had great stamina and strength, Pakistan reverse swing king says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21378 ( 18.66 % ) Waqar Younis 2181 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6977 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 33203 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 21986 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2543 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1936 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 335 ( 0.29 % ) Younis Khan 4402 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2042 ( 1.78 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6885 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8205 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 890 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1612 ( 1.41 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21378 ( 18.66 % ) Waqar Younis 2181 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6977 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 33203 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 21986 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2543 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1936 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 335 ( 0.29 % ) Younis Khan 4402 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2042 ( 1.78 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6885 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8205 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 890 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1612 ( 1.41 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related