Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said he could bowl all day when he was playing international cricket as he has great strength and stamina.

Sarfraz, who is credited as one of the first bowlers to introduce reverse swing, took 177 wickets in 55 Tests at an average of 32.75.

As for his ODI career, he claimed 63 wickets in 45 games at an average of 23.22.

He also picked up 1,005 first-class wickets in 299 matches at an average of 24.62.

“My biggest asset was my stamina and strength as a bowler and if the captain wanted me to bowl all day, I could do that,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

