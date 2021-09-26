Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Sarfraz Nawaz said legendary West Indies batsman Gordon Greenidge was “better than the rest”.

Explaining what put Greenidge above the others, Sarfraz said he possessed “solid defence and his attacking stroke-play was second to none”.

He added that Greenidge had the ability to work out bowlers “pretty quickly”, which made him even more dangerous.

“I faced some of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. These were names that are legends, names that are top of the list of their respective countries when it came to batting, but the one batsman who was better than the rest was the West Indian Gordon Greenidge,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“He had a solid defence and his attacking stroke-play was second to none. He was an intelligent batsman who had that knack of working out bowlers pretty quickly. You had to be on top of your game to get the better of him.”

Greenidge represented the West Indies in 108 Tests and scored 7,558 runs, which included 19 centuries and 34 fifties, at an average of 44.72.

He also featured in 128 ODIs and accumulated 5,134 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 31 half-centuries, at an average of 45.03.

As for his first-class career, the 70-year-old amassed 37,354 runs, which included 92 centuries and 183 fifties, at an average of 45.88.

