Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said he was better than Saleem Altaf and Asif Masood as they had no clue about reverse swing.

Known as one of the pioneers of the art of reverse swing, Sarfraz was a serious threat whenever he had the ball in his hand.

He took 177 wickets in 55 Tests at an average of 32.75.

As for his ODI career, he claimed 63 wickets in 45 games at an average of 23.22.

He also picked up 1,005 first-class wickets in 299 matches at an average of 24.62.

“The Pakistan team had Saleem Altaf and Asif Masood as the opening bowlers and I knew that I was a better bowler than them as they had no clue about reverse swing,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Learning to score against yorkers and bouncers, 145 kph Pakistan pace bowler says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21359 ( 18.66 % ) Waqar Younis 2179 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6969 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 33187 ( 28.99 % ) Imran Khan 21960 ( 19.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2538 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1931 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 332 ( 0.29 % ) Younis Khan 4400 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2040 ( 1.78 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6881 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8194 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 888 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1612 ( 1.41 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21359 ( 18.66 % ) Waqar Younis 2179 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6969 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 33187 ( 28.99 % ) Imran Khan 21960 ( 19.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2538 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1931 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 332 ( 0.29 % ) Younis Khan 4400 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2040 ( 1.78 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6881 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8194 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 888 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1612 ( 1.41 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related