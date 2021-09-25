Sarfraz Nawaz: “The Pakistan team had Saleem Altaf and Asif Masood as the opening bowlers and I knew that I was a better bowler than them as they had no clue about reverse swing”
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said he was better than Saleem Altaf and Asif Masood as they had no clue about reverse swing.
Known as one of the pioneers of the art of reverse swing, Sarfraz was a serious threat whenever he had the ball in his hand.
He took 177 wickets in 55 Tests at an average of 32.75.
As for his ODI career, he claimed 63 wickets in 45 games at an average of 23.22.
He also picked up 1,005 first-class wickets in 299 matches at an average of 24.62.
