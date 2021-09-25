Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said the only option he has is to hit the ball hard since he usually bats in the death overs of a match.

Hasan’s comments come after he expressed his desire to become an all-rounder in all formats.

With the 27-year-old boasting strike-rates of 123.42 and 188.88 in ODIs and T20 Internationals respectively, he knows he can be a difference-maker if he scores quick runs towards the end of the innings.

“I usually get to bat in death overs in T20Is and the only option I have at that point is to hit the ball hard,” he told pcb.com.pk.

Hasan is part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and will likely have an opportunity to show off his big-hitting skills during the tournament.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and three others would be in my squad, Shoaib Akhtar unveils his Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15860 ( 79.58 % ) India 1467 ( 7.36 % ) England 746 ( 3.74 % ) New Zealand 505 ( 2.53 % ) Australia 141 ( 0.71 % ) West Indies 806 ( 4.04 % ) South Africa 101 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 178 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 125 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15860 ( 79.58 % ) India 1467 ( 7.36 % ) England 746 ( 3.74 % ) New Zealand 505 ( 2.53 % ) Australia 141 ( 0.71 % ) West Indies 806 ( 4.04 % ) South Africa 101 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 178 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 125 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related