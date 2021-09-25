Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has expressed his desire to transform into a handy all-rounder in all three formats of the game.

Hasan wants to undergo a transformation as he is inspired by three of Pakistan’s greatest players – Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood.

While he has been in sublime form with the ball since making his international comeback, Hasan also wants to make useful contributions with the bat in order to have more of an impact during games.

“I want to see myself as an all-rounder in all three formats and I am putting in [the] extra yards in the nets,” he told pcb.com.pk.

“I am inspired by Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood and want to contribute in crucial times for my team.”

Hasan is part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and will no doubt look to make his presence felt with the ball and as a lower order batsman throughout the tournament.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and three others would be in my squad, Shoaib Akhtar unveils his Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33754 ( 14.29 % ) Babar Azam 168031 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 5507 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6822 ( 2.89 % ) Kane Williamson 10631 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 535 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1466 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 414 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6496 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 667 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 515 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1392 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33754 ( 14.29 % ) Babar Azam 168031 ( 71.13 % ) Steve Smith 5507 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6822 ( 2.89 % ) Kane Williamson 10631 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 535 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1466 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 414 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6496 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 667 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 515 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1392 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related