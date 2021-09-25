Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has expressed his desire to transform into a handy all-rounder in all three formats of the game.
Hasan wants to undergo a transformation as he is inspired by three of Pakistan’s greatest players – Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood.
While he has been in sublime form with the ball since making his international comeback, Hasan also wants to make useful contributions with the bat in order to have more of an impact during games.
“I want to see myself as an all-rounder in all three formats and I am putting in [the] extra yards in the nets,” he told pcb.com.pk.
“I am inspired by Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood and want to contribute in crucial times for my team.”
Hasan is part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup and will no doubt look to make his presence felt with the ball and as a lower order batsman throughout the tournament.
Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman
