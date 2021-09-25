Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali revealed that his power-hitting is getting better as he has been working on it during training.

Hasan’s comments come after he said that the only option he has when he comes out to bat is to hit the ball hard since he usually comes to the crease during the death overs.

The 27-year-old currently has strike-rates of 123.42 and 188.88 in ODIs and T20 Internationals respectively, and knows that he can have a huge impact on a game if he scores quick runs at the end of the innings.

“I am working to improve my power-hitting in the practice sessions,” he told pcb.com.pk.

Hasan has been included in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup and will likely have an opportunity to show off the improvements he has made in his power-hitting.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and three others would be in my squad, Shoaib Akhtar unveils his Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15859 ( 79.58 % ) India 1467 ( 7.36 % ) England 746 ( 3.74 % ) New Zealand 505 ( 2.53 % ) Australia 141 ( 0.71 % ) West Indies 806 ( 4.04 % ) South Africa 101 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 178 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 125 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15859 ( 79.58 % ) India 1467 ( 7.36 % ) England 746 ( 3.74 % ) New Zealand 505 ( 2.53 % ) Australia 141 ( 0.71 % ) West Indies 806 ( 4.04 % ) South Africa 101 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 178 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 125 ( 0.63 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related