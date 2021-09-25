Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said he is learning how to score runs against yorkers, bouncers and slower balls.

This comes after he said that he has no choice but to hit the ball hard since he generally bats during the death overs of matches.

The 27-year-old currently has strike-rates of 123.42 and 188.88 in ODIs and T20 Internationals respectively, and knows that he can score valuable runs at the end of the innings.

“Learning how to score more and more runs against yorkers, bouncers and slower deliveries,” he told pcb.com.pk.

Hasan has been picked in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup and will likely have an opportunity to show off how much his batting has improved.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15859 ( 79.58 % ) India 1467 ( 7.36 % ) England 746 ( 3.74 % ) New Zealand 505 ( 2.53 % ) Australia 141 ( 0.71 % ) West Indies 806 ( 4.04 % ) South Africa 101 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 178 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 125 ( 0.63 % ) Back

