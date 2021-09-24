Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has made it clear that he is not afraid of utilising the slower ball to his advantage in T20 cricket.

His comments come ahead of the T20 World Cup, where he will be expected to play an instrumental role as the national team’s pace spearhead.

“I do not shy away from using the slower balls,” he told pcb.com.pk. “If the situation of the match demands and after reading a batsman, I will even bowl a slower ball in the first over.

“Understanding the conditions early on plays a vital role in deciding when and how one has to take the pace off the ball. As a bowler, one does understand how the conditions are – whether there is any swing in the air – after a couple of deliveries.

“T20 is fast-paced cricket and it keeps you on your toes. One needs to be quick in decision-making and correct in deciding when to bowl the slower ball.”

Afridi was unstoppable in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

The pace sensation took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

