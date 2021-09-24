Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said chief selector Mohammad Wasim is nothing more than a “puppet”.

This comes after Akhtar expressed his disappointment at the team selected for the T20 World Cup.

The Rawalpindi Express firmly believes that the squad will be changed ahead of the tournament, but it remains to be seen if that will actually happen.

“The Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup will be changed. Mohammad Wasim is not a chief selector, he is just a puppet,” he said on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15034 ( 79.79 % ) India 1362 ( 7.23 % ) England 702 ( 3.73 % ) New Zealand 483 ( 2.56 % ) Australia 136 ( 0.72 % ) West Indies 749 ( 3.98 % ) South Africa 96 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 165 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 115 ( 0.61 % )

