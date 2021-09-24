Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Shahnawaz Dahani was in the mix when the main squad for the T20 World Cup was being assembled.

However, Mohammad Wasim Junior was picked ahead of him due to his “pace and batting abilities”.

Nonetheless, Dahani is among the reserve players selected for the tournament.

Dahani rose to prominence as the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 20 wickets in 11 games for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

“Like Faheem, an uncapped Shahnawaz was tied with Mohammad Wasim Junior, but we opted for the latter due to his pace and batting abilities,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Wasim Junior featured in the recent T20 series against the West Indies.

Only one game could be completed as the other three were abandoned due to heavy rain.

Nonetheless, he took two wickets at an average of 34.50.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the young fast bowler claimed six wickets in seven games for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers at an average of 44.

He has also accumulated 108 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 216.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15034 ( 79.79 % ) India 1362 ( 7.23 % ) England 702 ( 3.73 % ) New Zealand 483 ( 2.56 % ) Australia 136 ( 0.72 % ) West Indies 749 ( 3.98 % ) South Africa 96 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 165 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 115 ( 0.61 % ) Back

