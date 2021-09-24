Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Sohaib Maqsood’s ability to perform anywhere in the top order gave him the edge over Fakhar Zaman when it came to selecting the team for the T20 World Cup.

Zaman is still part of the team, but as a reserve player.

Maqsood was the third-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 428 runs in 12 games for the Multan Sultans, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

His performance in the PSL earned him a recall to the national team and he featured in the series against England and the West Indies.

Maqsood scored 46 runs in the three-match ODI series against England at an average of 15.33.

He followed that up with 47 runs in the three-match T20 series at an average of 15.66 and a strike-rate of 162.06.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he made five runs in the one game he batted in.

Most recently, the 34-year-old represented the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he accumulated 193 runs in seven matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 32.16 and a strike-rate of 129.53.

“Sohaib Maqsood’s ability to bat and perform anywhere in the top order has given him an edge over Fakhar,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will make the pace attack stronger, Mohammad Wasim on 140 kph Pakistan fast bowler who is still very young

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15034 ( 79.79 % ) India 1362 ( 7.23 % ) England 702 ( 3.73 % ) New Zealand 483 ( 2.56 % ) Australia 136 ( 0.72 % ) West Indies 749 ( 3.98 % ) South Africa 96 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 165 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 115 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 15034 ( 79.79 % ) India 1362 ( 7.23 % ) England 702 ( 3.73 % ) New Zealand 483 ( 2.56 % ) Australia 136 ( 0.72 % ) West Indies 749 ( 3.98 % ) South Africa 96 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 165 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 115 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related