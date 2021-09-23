Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior will make the pace attack stronger.

Wasim’s comments come after the 20-year-old was included in Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup.

Wasim Junior featured in the recent T20 series against the West Indies.

Only one game could be completed as the other three were abandoned due to heavy rain.

Nonetheless, he took two wickets at an average of 34.50.

In the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), the young fast bowler claimed six wickets in seven games for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers at an average of 44.

He has also accumulated 108 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 216.

“Wasim will bolster the fast bowling unit, which comprises Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

