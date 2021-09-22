Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed expressed his shock over the fact that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was not included in the main squad for the T20 World Cup.

Instead, Zaman will be with the men in green as a reserve player.

Given how much of an impact he can have with the bat, Aaqib is in disbelief that a player as talented as Zaman is among the reserves for the tournament.

“He should have been in the side,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.

He made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 15 runs in the one inning he batted.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 13883 ( 79.89 % ) India 1225 ( 7.05 % ) England 649 ( 3.73 % ) New Zealand 463 ( 2.66 % ) Australia 117 ( 0.67 % ) West Indies 690 ( 3.97 % ) South Africa 90 ( 0.52 % ) Afghanistan 150 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment Below) 110 ( 0.63 % ) Back

