Former Pakistan quick Aaqib Javed said the national team have a major weakness heading into the T20 World Cup.

Revealing what it is, he said the men in green don’t have a “proper opener” in the team.

One of the country’s top opening batsmen, Fakhar Zaman, was picked but only as a reserve player.

Aaqib noted that not having an experienced opener may come back to haunt Pakistan during the tournament.

“Pakistan does not have a proper opener heading into the T20 World Cup,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.

He made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 15 runs in the one inning he batted.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

