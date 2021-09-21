Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India head coach Ravi Shastri said legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan made life hell for the opposition batsmen with his “remarkable control” over his ability to swing the ball.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

“When Pakistan came to India in 1979/80, I made sure I got a place in the North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium. Imran’s strength was his remarkable control over swing and reverse swing. The steeply curving late swingers he bowled made life hellish for batsmen,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 21353 ( 18.66 % ) Waqar Younis 2176 ( 1.9 % ) Javed Miandad 6968 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 33183 ( 28.99 % ) Imran Khan 21957 ( 19.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2538 ( 2.22 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1931 ( 1.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 332 ( 0.29 % ) Younis Khan 4399 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2039 ( 1.78 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6880 ( 6.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 8192 ( 7.16 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 888 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1612 ( 1.41 % ) Back

