Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
India head coach Ravi Shastri said legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan made life hell for the opposition batsmen with his “remarkable control” over his ability to swing the ball.
Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.
He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.
In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.
He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.
Ravi Shastri "When Pakistan came to India in 1979/80, I made sure I got a place in the North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium. Imran's strength was his remarkable control over swing & reverse swing. The steeply curving late swingers he bowled made life hellish for batsmen" #Cricket
— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 2, 2021
“When Pakistan came to India in 1979/80, I made sure I got a place in the North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium. Imran’s strength was his remarkable control over swing and reverse swing. The steeply curving late swingers he bowled made life hellish for batsmen,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: India will be under more pressure, Pakistan captain Babar Azam on T20 World Cup clash