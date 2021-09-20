Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said India will be under more pressure when the two arch-rivals clash in the T20 World Cup.

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in Dubai on October 24.

Azam noted that India has played a lot of Test cricket lately and the national players are now involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“India will be under more pressure compared to Pakistan during the T20 World Cup match as they’ve not played T20 cricket as a group for quite a while. India are currently playing Test cricket and after that they will be busy with franchise cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

