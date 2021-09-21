Never a Manchester United fan, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said he never was a Manchester United fan.
This comes after he posted a photo of his football shoes, which has CR7 on them, which refers to Cristiano Ronaldo and the number 7 he dons on his shirt.
Despite having shoes with Ronaldo’s initials and number, Latif insisted that he doesn’t support the Red Devils.
Never 😃
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 28, 2021
“Never,” he said on Twitter.
Ronaldo made a fairytale return to Old Trafford this summer from Juventus.
He has already had a major impact as he has scored four goals in three games for United.
He has scored three times in the two Premier League games he has played and once in one Champions League fixture.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Remarkable control over swing, Ravi Shastri on Pakistan bowler who made life hell for batsmen