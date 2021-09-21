Never a Manchester United fan, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said he never was a Manchester United fan.

This comes after he posted a photo of his football shoes, which has CR7 on them, which refers to Cristiano Ronaldo and the number 7 he dons on his shirt.

Despite having shoes with Ronaldo’s initials and number, Latif insisted that he doesn’t support the Red Devils.

Never 😃 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 28, 2021

“Never,” he said on Twitter.

Ronaldo made a fairytale return to Old Trafford this summer from Juventus.

He has already had a major impact as he has scored four goals in three games for United.

He has scored three times in the two Premier League games he has played and once in one Champions League fixture.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Remarkable control over swing, Ravi Shastri on Pakistan bowler who made life hell for batsmen

Coming Soon Which football club do you support? Barcelona Real Madrid Manchester United Liverpool Bayern Munich Manchester City Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham AC Milan Borussia Dortmund Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Which football club do you support? Barcelona 29 ( 9.63 % ) Real Madrid 37 ( 12.29 % ) Manchester United 34 ( 11.3 % ) Liverpool 30 ( 9.97 % ) Bayern Munich 34 ( 11.3 % ) Manchester City 15 ( 4.98 % ) Juventus 16 ( 5.32 % ) Paris Saint-Germain 5 ( 1.66 % ) Chelsea 8 ( 2.66 % ) Arsenal 82 ( 27.24 % ) Tottenham 4 ( 1.33 % ) AC Milan 3 ( 1 % ) Borussia Dortmund 2 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Which football club do you support? Barcelona 29 ( 9.63 % ) Real Madrid 37 ( 12.29 % ) Manchester United 34 ( 11.3 % ) Liverpool 30 ( 9.97 % ) Bayern Munich 34 ( 11.3 % ) Manchester City 15 ( 4.98 % ) Juventus 16 ( 5.32 % ) Paris Saint-Germain 5 ( 1.66 % ) Chelsea 8 ( 2.66 % ) Arsenal 82 ( 27.24 % ) Tottenham 4 ( 1.33 % ) AC Milan 3 ( 1 % ) Borussia Dortmund 2 ( 0.66 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related