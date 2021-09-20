Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite said Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam is a “truly amazing” and “world-class” player.

This comes after Fawad was in red-hot form throughout the two-Test series between Pakistan and the West Indies, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

With his hundred against the men from the Caribbean, Fawad has now scored four Test centuries since December 2020.

Kraigg Brathwaite "Fawad Alam is truly amazing and obviously he has his own style. He is a very disciplined player as we can see in his innings where he batted a lot of balls. He is an example for me and lot of batsmen to see. I think he is world-class" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 28, 2021

“Fawad Alam is truly amazing and obviously he has his own style. He is a very disciplined player as we can see in his innings where he batted a lot of balls. He is an example for me and lot of batsmen to see. I think he is world-class,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

