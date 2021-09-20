Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi sees great potential in left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he can win matches for the national team.

Shahid has been extremely impressed with Shaheen, especially after the 21-year-old was unstoppable in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

The pace sensation took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

However, while Shaheen has been in red-hot form, Shahid noted that Pakistan must keep a close eye on his workload.

Shahid Afridi "As far as Shaheen Shah Afridi is concerned, I understand that from 2019/20, he has bowled about 700 overs. He can win matches for Pakistan but he will need to be used very carefully as I don't think he will survive if his workload is not managed" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 28, 2021

“As far as Shaheen Shah Afridi is concerned, I understand that from 2019/20, he has bowled about 700 overs,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“He can win matches for Pakistan but he will need to be used very carefully as I don’t think he will survive if his workload is not managed.”

Shaheen is in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team and will be expected to take wickets regularly during the tournament as he is the spearhead of the pace attack.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Glad to have an aggressive bowler like him, Babar Azam on lightning quick Pakistan speedster

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 13057 ( 80.03 % ) India 1125 ( 6.9 % ) England 617 ( 3.78 % ) New Zealand 439 ( 2.69 % ) Australia 110 ( 0.67 % ) West Indies 640 ( 3.92 % ) South Africa 80 ( 0.49 % ) Afghanistan 141 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment Below) 106 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 13057 ( 80.03 % ) India 1125 ( 6.9 % ) England 617 ( 3.78 % ) New Zealand 439 ( 2.69 % ) Australia 110 ( 0.67 % ) West Indies 640 ( 3.92 % ) South Africa 80 ( 0.49 % ) Afghanistan 141 ( 0.86 % ) Other (Comment Below) 106 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related