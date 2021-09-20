Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is glad to have an aggressive bowler like Shaheen Shah Afridi in the team.

Azam’s praise for the 21-year-old left-arm seamer comes after Afridi was in dominant form in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.

The talented youngster took 18 wickets in the series, which included career-best figures of 6-51, at an average of 11.27.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled brilliantly – he kept the hosts on the back foot with his excellent bowling,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“He is a bowler who has a lot of self-confidence and whenever I asked him to bowl, he bowled with aggression and I’m glad I have a bowler like him in my side.”

Both Azam and Afridi are in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and will be expected to play instrumental roles in helping the men in green win the tournament.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

