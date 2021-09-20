Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is a big match player who excels in important games.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being mentally tortured by the PCB and felt that the recently-departed team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

While Wasim acknowledged that Amir has an immense amount of talent, he made it clear that the board won’t force him to come back and play for the national team.

Wasim Khan "We all know what Mohammad Amir can bring. He’s a big match player with a temperament for the big occasion but ultimately the ball is in his court. It’s down to personal choices as you cannot force people to play & we certainly won’t be doing that as a Board" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 22, 2021

“We all know what Mohammad Amir can bring. He’s a big match player with a temperament for the big occasion but ultimately the ball is in his court. It’s down to personal choices as you cannot force people to play and we certainly won’t be doing that as a board,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He said he would die if I hit him with a bouncer, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar on the toughest batsman he bowled to

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33728 ( 14.3 % ) Babar Azam 167693 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 5505 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6818 ( 2.89 % ) Kane Williamson 10625 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 524 ( 0.22 % ) Rashid Khan 1461 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 413 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6490 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 666 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 515 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1386 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33728 ( 14.3 % ) Babar Azam 167693 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 5505 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6818 ( 2.89 % ) Kane Williamson 10625 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 524 ( 0.22 % ) Rashid Khan 1461 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 413 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 6490 ( 2.75 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 666 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 515 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1386 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related