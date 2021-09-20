Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is a big match player who excels in important games.
Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being mentally tortured by the PCB and felt that the recently-departed team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.
While Wasim acknowledged that Amir has an immense amount of talent, he made it clear that the board won’t force him to come back and play for the national team.
“We all know what Mohammad Amir can bring. He’s a big match player with a temperament for the big occasion but ultimately the ball is in his court. It’s down to personal choices as you cannot force people to play and we certainly won’t be doing that as a board,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
