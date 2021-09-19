Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed that the iconic Pakistan trio of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf used to verbally abuse him a lot.

Sehwag noted that when he started to find his footing and began playing well, he returned the favour when the two arch-rival nations met.

Sehwag represented India in 104 Tests and scored 8,586 runs, which included 23 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 49.34.

He also played 251 ODIs and accumulated 8,273 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 35.05.

In regards to his T20 International career, he made 394 runs in 19 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 21.88.

“I was around 20-21 years old then. When I went in to bat, the players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf and all other Pakistan team members, welcomed me by abusing a lot, which I hadn’t even heard before,” Sehwag told RJ Raunak in his new show, 13 Jawab Nahi, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I understood a bit of Punjabi so I could figure the abuses that were hurled at me but I couldn’t do much because it was my first match and I was nervous myself. Some 20-25000 people had come to watch the match and I had never imagined of playing in front of so many people. So back then, I couldn’t do much, but later when I became a player, I ensured I gave it back to them.

“When we went to Pakistan for the 2004 tour, by scoring the triple century in Multan, I returned all their abuses and exacted revenge. Whenever I played against Pakistan, automatically my blood starts boiling and that’s why I always performed well against them and averaged well.”

