King of Larkana, Basit Ali on 140 kph Pakistan fast bowler with a big future

Sindh head coach Basit Ali said up-and-coming Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is the “king of Larkana”.

Dahani rose to prominence as the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 20 wickets in 11 games for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

In last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

Happy birthday king of larkana — Basit Ali (@BasitAOfficial) August 5, 2021

“King of Larkana,” Basit said on Twitter when wishing him happy birthday.

Dahani has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad as a reserve player.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

