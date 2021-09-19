Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal said he is ready to shine in the upcoming domestic season.

Akmal is part of Central Punjab’s squad and will be looking to get back on the national selectors’ radar after being banned.

The 31-year-old was given a three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), but it was cut to 18 months following an appeal in July 2020. It was then further reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.

Akmal hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but will be hoping to earn a recall with some strong domestic performances.

“I’m really happy to be back in domestic cricket. I will try to perform to the best of my ability and hopefully make a comeback in the national side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

