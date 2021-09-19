Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan has been really impressed with batsman Fawad Alam, saying he “has been a force of resistance in our batting line-up”.
Sajid’s praise for Fawad comes after the 35-year-old was in outstanding form in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies.
Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.
With his hundred against the men from the Caribbean, Fawad has now scored four Test centuries since December 2020.
“Also, massive congrats to the man who thought us perseverance and patience. One can learn so much from Fawad Alam bhai’s career to date and know that one should never give up. Fawad Bhai has been a force of resistance in our batting line-up and the dressing room,” Sajid said on Twitter.
