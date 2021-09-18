Great man he is, Joshua Da Silva on Pakistan player who plays hard but has a lot of fun

Joshua Da Silva said Mohammad Rizwan is a great man

Joshua Da Silva: “Great man he is”

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva called his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Rizwan a “great man”.

This comes after Rizwan crashed his pre-match interview during the recent two-Test series between Pakistan and the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Rizwan scored 94 runs in the series, which included a top score of 31, at an average of 31.33.

As for Da Silva, he made 55 runs at an average of 13.75.

“Great man he is!” Da Silva said on Twitter.

Rizwan has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and will be expected to have a big impact at the top of the order.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

