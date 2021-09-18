Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen jokingly told batsman Usman Salahuddin that he would be out of the Southern Punjab team if he tried to take a regulation out-field catch with one hand.

Tareen’s comments came after Salahuddin posted a video of himself taking a simple catch with one hand instead of two.

Salahuddin has joined Southern Punjab from Central Punjab for the upcoming domestic season.

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old veteran was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Salahuddin hasn’t played for the national team since he made his Test debut in 2018, but will be looking to capture the selectors’ attention with another strong domestic season.

If you ever try that on the field youre out of the team. — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) September 14, 2021

“If you ever try that on the field you’re out of the team,” Tareen said on Twitter.

