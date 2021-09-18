Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said captain Babar Azam is a classy player in all three formats of the game.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals as he scores runs consistently.

In the recent two-Test series against the West Indies, Azam amassed 193 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 48.25.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“We all know his class in all three formats,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will captain Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and will be hoping to lead the team to victory.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

