Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said captain Babar Azam is “our world number one batsman”.

His comments come after Azam excelled in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies as he accumulated 193 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 48.25.

Fawad made scores of 56, 0 and 124 not out in the series, and ended up with a total of 180 runs at an average of 90.

“Babar [Azam] is our world number one batsman,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will captain Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and will be hoping to lead the team to glory at the star-studded event.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

